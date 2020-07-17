Advertisement

Metcalfe County woman wins Publishers Clearing House drawing

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Metcalfe County, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday afternoon, a woman from Metcalfe county was surprised with a check for $10,000.

”I had no idea. I was completely in shock. I couldn’t believe it,” Tammy Thien, who won the prize, said.

Howie Gula, the person from Publishers Clearing House who awarded her the check, said she did not see this coming.

“We do not tell our winners that they won beforehand. We don’t call people and tell them they won. We really just show up at their house and surprise them with money,” Howie Gula said.

A lot of people may wonder where the money comes from that Publishers Clearing House gives away. Gula said they use leftover revenue from ad sales to ‘just give away.'

“I just said ‘oh my gosh,’ I just went in there and told her and she didn’t believe me. And then she hurried up and got up and got dressed and got out here and said ‘HOLY COW,‘” Tammy Thien’s husband Joe Thien exclaimed.

We asked how they planned to spend their winnings, they said they are going to save it until things open back up more.

”I think we’ll save it for when we can go on vacation,” said Tammy Thien.

About one year ago, someone else from Kentucky won money from entering a Publishers Clearing House drawing. Ricky Williams won $5,000 a day for life. He is from Prestonsburg.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

