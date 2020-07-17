Advertisement

More heat, humidity and storm chances!

Sweltering heat doesn't want to leave southern Kentucky!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are tracking more scattered storms to end the work week with more heat for the weekend!

The Commonwealth will now be stuck in a very humid pattern over the next several days as dew points will stay in the mid 70s most of the time. With hot air moving in for the weekend and early next week, heat indices will easily go into the upper 90s and low 100s at times, so it is important to take it easy if you are outside for very long. In addition, the sticky air will also make conditions ample enough for storms to easily develop, especially today and later next week. Storm chances are much lower as we head into Sunday and Monday though!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. High 93. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 95. Low 75. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 107 (1902)

Record Low Today: 52 (1945)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Count: 41)

Pollen: Low (2.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 76

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 1.86″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 33.56″ (+5.13″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

With today's humidity, the Air Conditioner will likely be used most of the day!
