Pediatrician: Study shows children actually aren’t ‘super spreaders’ like once believed

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state had it's largest increase of cases in children under five years old with 13 kids testing positive for COVID-19.

While symptoms among children tend to be less severe, a new study shows that children aren’t really the ‘super spreaders’ like some have once thought.

Doctors believe the rise in cases among kids could contribute to the factor that day cares are now open.

“It seems to be more of the case where the adults give it to the children. could it be a case of where there is more day care opening? For sure,”said Dr. Kelly Kries, Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates. “Whenever kids are around each other we’re going to see more cases.”

However, Dr. Kries adds that the symptoms among children tend to be less severe, and with that -- less deadly.

“Bottom line, increase number of cases does that mean we need to shut down the day cares? Well, only if we see an increase in number of deaths.”

A recent study out of Germany shows that children aren’t the ones spread the virus to adults. It’s likely adults spreading it to children, medical experts say.

“Children are not the ones being hospitalized, it’s the adults that are being hospitalized, and children don’t seem to be the super spreaders that we thought they were.”

In the BRADD area, which consists of about ten counties in southcentral Kentucky and northern Tennessee, there have been 86 cases of COVID-19 among infants to nine year olds. Statewide, the case number for that age range is at 639.

“These kids are counting on us too,” said Gov. Beshear Thursday.

As many school districts are set to open next month, Dr. Kries believes that was the right call.

“I am very please with our school system, with both school systems,” said Dr. Kries. “The lockdown seems to be more impact to these kids than the actual coronavirus.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

