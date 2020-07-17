Advertisement

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society.”

He hired District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson and Walsh to conduct an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said in a statement it will meet with lawyers after the investigation is complete and will act based on the findings.

Snyder also pledged to make organizational changes.

“Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations,” Snyder said. “Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all.”

He said the commitment to establishing a new culture and higher standard began with the hiring of Ron Rivera as coach this year. Rivera told The Athletic he was brought in to change the culture and “create an environment of inclusion.”

The NFL said it expects the team and all employees to be cooperative but is not yet making its own review of the team.

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” the league said. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment.”

Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.

Santos, Mann, Michael and former business executives Dennis Greene and Mitch Gershman were mentioned in the Post story.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National

Executive assistant charged in Fahim Saleh's death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The NYPD detective squad says tech CEO killer is his executive assistant.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Former WBKO reporter shares COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former WBKO reporter, now a journalist in Savannah, shares her traumatic COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed.

National

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Updated: 1 hour ago
A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.

National

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL Associated Press Writers
Eliminating the extra payment would cut benefits for most recipients by 50% to 75%, depending on the size of each state's unemployment benefit.

National

Millions unemployed with benefits set to expire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July.