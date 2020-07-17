Warren County Public Schools offering Virtual Academy for students for upcoming school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren County Public Schools tentative start date is August 12th and while around 70 percent of students are planning to attend in person the others will be attending the virtual academy. Parents were asked to fill out an intent form online by July 17 to let school officials know whether their student would be attending classes online through the virtual academy or in person.

Please follow the link to view the WCPS Reopening Plan: https://bit.ly/3jbbuyG Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

“We would just like to encourage everyone to please fill out that form today the intent form unless there is a very specific piece of information that you are waiting on such as your ap course offerings,” said Dr. Laura Hudson, Middle School, and High School Virtual Academy.

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent released the following message Friday afternoon:

“Dear WCPS Community,

I hope this letter finds you and your family doing well and enjoying the summer break as best as possible under the current circumstances. The purpose of this letter is to continue our efforts to communicate in both a timely and accurate manner as this situation remains extremely fluid. As mentioned a couple of weeks ago, we have a plan to reopen our schools for in-person instruction Aug. 12, which was a recommendation from our Reopening Task Force. This committee of WCPS representatives has worked tirelessly to develop a reasonable path toward reopening our schools in conjunction with state and local health officials, the Governor’s office, and the Kentucky Department of Education. (Please take a moment to review any of our previous communication in the links following this letter.)

In order to properly plan within our schools, it is essential for everyone to complete the Intent Form (we appreciate the 12,000 respondents thus far). Although substantial work has been completed in preparation for the upcoming year, it is difficult to begin our next steps without the information submitted on the Intent form. We recognize there are a number of factors impacting your decision, and if your plans change we ask that you notify your child’s school as soon as possible. As of today, there are 26 days before the planned reopening of our schools on Aug. 12. Based upon the past several months, this is a considerable amount of time in which the spread of the virus may rise, plateau, or decline. You can trust us to continue monitoring this data, as well as guidance from state and local officials, as we move closer toward the reopening of our schools.

In closing, it’s important to note that the decision of reopening our schools weighs the risk of COVID-19 exposure and the mental health issues facing our students and staff. Please know that as Superintendent, I will not lose sight of how our decision impacts each segment of our community; therefore, our goal is to continue offering families options. I have been humbled by the kind comments from people within our community, which provides me confidence in our ability to navigate the most comprehensive K-12 educational challenge of our lifetime. It has been inspiring to observe tremendous teamwork and support between our community, business, and faith leaders, which makes it truly an honor to serve as Superintendent of our schools. Take Care!

Respectfully,

Rob Clayton”

To fill out the intent form for the upcoming school year click here.

With launching their new virtual academy Pre-K through 6th grade will be taught by Warren County teachers. The school district will have certain teachers teaching students in person and others who will only be teaching students online.

“For the elementary virtual academy, it will be a combination of things such as online interactive instruction recorded video online programs as well as written work that we will have the students do independently. We will be asking for participation daily so that we know students are learning, we will have accountability built in because our goal is to ensure the learning of every kid in Warren County. It is not okay with us for a student not to learn so we are going to have that built into our virtual academy just like we would in person,” said Sarah Johnson, Elementary School Virtual Academy.

The virtual academy for middle and high school students will look a little different from elementary school they are using a learning service called Engenuity along with having a school contact on hand for students to be able to reach out to.

“The content provider is very interactive and has a lot of multimedia but in addition to that, we have a Warren County-certified teacher who is the contact person at both the middle and high schools. So there is not only help within the Engenuity content platform but there is also a live teacher that is going to be on duty during all of the school hours 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM so our students can reach out to them if they need that,” added Dr. Hudson.

For parents who still have questions about the virtual academy, you can check the frequently asked questions page where officials are updating it within the hour.

To view the frequently asked questions for students who are in elementary school click here. To view the frequently asked questions for the middle and high school click here.

Each school within the Warren County Public School District has released its own reopening plans to view that click here. According to school officials while making their plans for reopening for the upcoming school year they sought guidance from local hospitals, the health department, and local businesses who have successfully reopened.

We’ve started linking the individual Reopening Plans for each of our schools. Be sure to check out our website for more... Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.