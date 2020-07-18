Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Congressman John Lewis

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. Lewis was a lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress. He has died.
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. Lewis was a lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress. He has died.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis and in accordance with orders issued today by the President of the United States.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Steamy Hot Into The End Of The Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
The heat and the humidity continue.

Weather

WATCH - The Steamy Heat Continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Stuff The Bus fundraiser at Blaze Pizza

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
This year’s fundraiser looked a little different due to COVID-19. However, 20% of Saturday’s profits from sales will go directly to Stuff the Bus.

News

Community shredding event raises money for family in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you would like to donate to the family call Land Shark Shredding company at 270-793-0880 and mention you would like to donate to the Rowan foundation.

News

Warren County Public Schools holds a virtual Literacy Summer Academy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The literacy academy helps students from kindergarten to third grade who may just need an extra helping hand on their reading and writing skills.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 9 deaths reported Saturday, 583 new cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
The deaths reported Saturday include a two men, ages 83 and 96, from Logan County; a 64-year-old man from Simpson County; and a 76-year-old woman from Warren County.

News

Man indicted after waste disposal in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man with illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste at an Estill County landfill.

News

KSP investigate Fatal Collision in Barren County

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Harrison Valk
A 2005 refrigerated box truck being operated by 51-year-old Hiu Lin of Mason, OH, was traveling eastbound and approaching stopped traffic as heavy rain fell in the area.

News

Local businesses experiencing affect of national coin shortage

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
People are not using as much cash lately, disrupting the supply chain for coins.

News

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Melinda Thompson

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her selfless act and giving back to her community, we honor Melinda as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.