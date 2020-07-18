Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Congressman John Lewis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis and in accordance with orders issued today by the President of the United States.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

