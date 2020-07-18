Jared Savage signs with G.S. Lavrio in Greek Basketball League

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU Basketball standout and Bowling Green native Jared Savage has signed a professional basketball contract. Savage has signed to play for G.S. Lavrio B.C. A professional team playing at the highest level in Greece.

“Its a team right outside of Athens,” said Savage. It’s in the top league there. Like I said its a great rookie deal for me to start my career over there. I’m excited to get over there. Everyone I have talked to that has been to Greece says it’s just like the United States if not more beautiful over there. So I am excited to get over there.”

Right now Americans are not allowed to fly to Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Savage says that he hopes to leave and join his team in August.

The Warren Central graduate scored over 1,000 points in his college career. Last season he led the Hilltoppers in 3pt percentage (39.6%) and total rebounds (213).

