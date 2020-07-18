KSP investigate Fatal Collision in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -

Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green received a call of a three-vehicle fatal collision on Friday, July 17.

The collision occurred on the Cumberland Parkway at the 8-mile-marker eastbound in Barren County.

A 2005 refrigerated box truck being operated by 51-year-old Hiu Lin of Mason, OH, was traveling eastbound and approaching stopped traffic as heavy rain fell in the area. Hiu Lin attempted to swerve to avoid striking stopped traffic but was unable to do so. Lin’s vehicle struck a 2012 Chevrolet pickup being operated by 40-year-old Daphnie Woodrum of Stanford, KY.

The box truck continued and struck a 2010 Kia SUV being operated by 74-year-old Ruth Crowe of Tompkinsville, KY.

Ruth Crow was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner. Hiu Lin received minor injuries and was treated and released from T.J. Samson Hospital.

Daphnie Woodrum was uninjured in the collision.

The investigation is on-going.

