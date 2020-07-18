Advertisement

KSP investigate Fatal Collision in Barren County

Kentucky State Police say an accident involving three vehicles has resulted in one confirmed death.
Kentucky State Police say an accident involving three vehicles has resulted in one confirmed death.(MGN)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -

Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green received a call of a three-vehicle fatal collision on Friday, July 17.

The collision occurred on the Cumberland Parkway at the 8-mile-marker eastbound in Barren County.

A 2005 refrigerated box truck being operated by 51-year-old Hiu Lin of Mason, OH, was traveling eastbound and approaching stopped traffic as heavy rain fell in the area. Hiu Lin attempted to swerve to avoid striking stopped traffic but was unable to do so. Lin’s vehicle struck a 2012 Chevrolet pickup being operated by 40-year-old Daphnie Woodrum of Stanford, KY.

The box truck continued and struck a 2010 Kia SUV being operated by 74-year-old Ruth Crowe of Tompkinsville, KY.

Ruth Crow was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner. Hiu Lin received minor injuries and was treated and released from T.J. Samson Hospital.

Daphnie Woodrum was uninjured in the collision.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local businesses experiencing affect of national coin shortage

Updated: 12 hours ago
People are not using as much cash lately, disrupting the supply chain for coins.

News

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Melinda Thompson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For her selfless act and giving back to her community, we honor Melinda as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

News

WEHS names new principal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Jonathan Vincent has been announced as the new principal of Warren East High School.

News

Warren County Public Schools offering Virtual Academy for students for upcoming school year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Parents were asked to fill out an intent form online by July 17 to let school officials know whether their student would be attending classes online through the virtual academy or in person.

Latest News

News

Pediatrician: Study shows children actually aren’t ‘super spreaders’ like once believed

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state had it's largest increase of cases in children under five years old with 13 kids testing positive for COVID-19.

Weather

4 PM Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Friday Evening Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Evening Weather

News

KSP working fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway, roadway closed

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police is working a fatal collision on the Cumberland Parkway.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.