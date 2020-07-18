Local businesses experiencing affect of national coin shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a shortfall within the U.S. Mint. People are not using as much cash lately, disrupting the supply chain for coins.

“It’s just one of the many things that have come up as we’ve walked through COVID-19,” Melissa Eads, a spokesperson from Kroger said.

Kroger is one of the many stores having to deal with the shortage. The store has a new policy to help cope with the issue. Self-checkouts are still dispensing coins, but if you go to a cashier, your leftover coins will be added to your Kroger Card.

" If you were due 33 cents in change, we would add a 33 cent credit. Just think of it like a coupon to your Kroger Plus Card. So, the next time you shopped with us, 33 cents would come off of your total,” Eads explained.

Locally owned businesses are also running into problems because of the national coin shortage.

”I went to the bank, I think it was last Friday, to buy some additional coins because there was a coin shortage. I went to buy some quarters, and they told me they didn’t have any,” Cinda Arnold said. Arnold owns the local laundromat called Wishy Washy in Bowling Green.

Arnold is able to recycle the coins she uses in her machines, and said she is not in too bad of shape right now. She is expecting this to be a temporary problem.

“I put up signs on my door and on my table, and since that time I’ve had customers come forth bringing me quarters to buy,” Arnold said.

She gives credit to her customers and the community for helping her out. She said several people have offered to bring her coins to trade for cash.

”We have a very loyal base, so I know that Wishy Washy, we’ll be okay,” Arnold said.

Federal Reserve officials say they are confident the coin shortage will be resolved once more of the economy opens and coins go back to being circulated as usual.

