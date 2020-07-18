Advertisement

Local businesses experiencing affect of national coin shortage

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a shortfall within the U.S. Mint. People are not using as much cash lately, disrupting the supply chain for coins.

“It’s just one of the many things that have come up as we’ve walked through COVID-19,” Melissa Eads, a spokesperson from Kroger said.

Kroger is one of the many stores having to deal with the shortage. The store has a new policy to help cope with the issue. Self-checkouts are still dispensing coins, but if you go to a cashier, your leftover coins will be added to your Kroger Card.

" If you were due 33 cents in change, we would add a 33 cent credit. Just think of it like a coupon to your Kroger Plus Card. So, the next time you shopped with us, 33 cents would come off of your total,” Eads explained.

Locally owned businesses are also running into problems because of the national coin shortage.

”I went to the bank, I think it was last Friday, to buy some additional coins because there was a coin shortage. I went to buy some quarters, and they told me they didn’t have any,” Cinda Arnold said. Arnold owns the local laundromat called Wishy Washy in Bowling Green.

Arnold is able to recycle the coins she uses in her machines, and said she is not in too bad of shape right now. She is expecting this to be a temporary problem.

“I put up signs on my door and on my table, and since that time I’ve had customers come forth bringing me quarters to buy,” Arnold said.

She gives credit to her customers and the community for helping her out. She said several people have offered to bring her coins to trade for cash.

”We have a very loyal base, so I know that Wishy Washy, we’ll be okay,” Arnold said.

Federal Reserve officials say they are confident the coin shortage will be resolved once more of the economy opens and coins go back to being circulated as usual.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP investigate Fatal Collision in Barren County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Harrison Valk
A 2005 refrigerated box truck being operated by 51-year-old Hiu Lin of Mason, OH, was traveling eastbound and approaching stopped traffic as heavy rain fell in the area.

News

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Melinda Thompson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For her selfless act and giving back to her community, we honor Melinda as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

News

WEHS names new principal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Jonathan Vincent has been announced as the new principal of Warren East High School.

News

Warren County Public Schools offering Virtual Academy for students for upcoming school year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Parents were asked to fill out an intent form online by July 17 to let school officials know whether their student would be attending classes online through the virtual academy or in person.

Latest News

News

Pediatrician: Study shows children actually aren’t ‘super spreaders’ like once believed

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state had it's largest increase of cases in children under five years old with 13 kids testing positive for COVID-19.

Weather

4 PM Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Friday Evening Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Evening Weather

News

KSP working fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway, roadway closed

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police is working a fatal collision on the Cumberland Parkway.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.