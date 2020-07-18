Man indicted after waste disposal in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man with illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste at an Estill County landfill.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Cory David Hoskins was indicted on multiple charges earlier this week.

In 2016, Hoskins and his company TENORM were each fined $2.65 million by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services after officials said Advanced TENORM was responsible for dumping of out-of-state radioactive waste in landfills in Estill and Greenup counties.

Officials say the waste was a byproduct of fracking and had been transported from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania in 2015.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)