Student-athletes safer on campus

Todd Stewart believes student-athletes are safer on campus than at home.
(WYMT)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky’s Director of Athletics believes student-athletes are safer back on campus than they would be at home.

“Their health and their safety will always be the number one priority that we have,” Stewart said. “We’ll have extensive testing that we will be doing on a consistent basis.”

Stewart said the reason he thinks student-athletes are safer on campus is the access to medical care and testing protocol.

“I feel like they’ve never been in a safer environment in terms of their daily interactions with each other right now,” Stewart said. “We will continue that.”

Two weeks ago, WKU athletics performed the COVID-19 antibody test on 293 athletes and staff. Four athletes and two staff members came back positive for antibodies. Those six received a follow-up PCR swab test. One of the two staff members’ PCR tests returned active asymptomatic positive.

Athletics is testing anyone that shows symptoms of COVID-19 or those that wish to be tested.

WKU is currently monitoring its student-athletes daily, from workouts to where they’re eating, and has them separated into groups of 10. The small groups help manage contract tracing in the case of someone testing positive. Stewart said athletics has an effective plan put in place.

“I feel like we have a great plan,” Stewart said. “We have extensive protocols in place.”

WKU football has been back on campus for close to six weeks and there are currently a total of five athletics programs back on the hill.

“Honestly it could not have gone better,” Stewart said.

Stewart said WKU will continue to adhere to state guidelines, take the advice of medical professionals, and conduct more testing going forward.

