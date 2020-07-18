Advertisement

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.
Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.(CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

“While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Starting Aug. 13, fans will no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito®, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl. The Quesarito will only be available by ordering through the restaurant’s website or app.

Taco Bell is also making a few additions to the menu. The updated menu will include the $5 Grande Nachos Box and the Beef Burrito.

The box includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

Meanwhile, the burrito will be part of the Cravings Value Menu, selling for $1.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 1 hour ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Fire at French cathedral in Nantes destroys famed organ

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday’s fire broke the main stained glass windows between the two towers of the 15th-century cathedral, and destroyed the organ.

National

RAW: Fire breaks out at historic French cathedral

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An arson investigation has being launched into a fire that broke out in a cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

Latest News

National

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 8 hours ago
A federal court in Maryland has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National Politics

Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House by President Barack Obama in 2011.

National Politics

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died.

News

KSP investigate Fatal Collision in Barren County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Harrison Valk
A 2005 refrigerated box truck being operated by 51-year-old Hiu Lin of Mason, OH, was traveling eastbound and approaching stopped traffic as heavy rain fell in the area.