Beloved Local Clown Asking for Help to Find Sign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local beloved clown in Bowling Green is asking the public for help to find his missing sign.

Nick Wilkins is the owner of the Balloon-A-Gram Company in Bowling Green. Wilkins says the sign for his business fell off a few days ago.

He put it at the front of the building temporarily and did not have the time to put it back up for a day or two because he was teaching a clown class at Western Kentucky University. By Saturday morning, Wilkins says the sign was gone.

“You know, I just want my sign back. That’s the only thing. It means so much to me. It is a piece of art. It’s not just painted on a board. There are two wonderful artists that took the time to do that, and everyone has enjoyed it over the years. I just want it back,” says Wilkins.

Anyone with information about the sign can contact Nick Wilkins through Facebook or at his business number 270-843-4174.

