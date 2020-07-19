Community shredding event raises money for family in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Land Shark Shredding held a community event in Bowling Green to raise money for one of their employees.

A truck driver for the company is facing some medical bills and travel bill expenses after their child was born 12 weeks early. The family drives to Nortons Children’s Hospital every day to visit their child who is currently in the NICU.

“One of our drivers, their son was born 12 weeks premature and so they have been staying in Louisville at Nortons Children’s Hospital and driving back and forth each day. The Ronald McDonald House isn’t open right now and a couple of the hotels aren’t available so we just wanted to come together as a company and as a community to help raise funds to donate directly back to the family to help them with travel cost and medical bills and things of that nature,” said Emily Braün, Director of Business Development & Client Management.

Saturday alone the company was able to raise around $1,000 with the community shredding event.

If you would like to donate to the family call Land Shark Shredding company at 270-793-0880 and mention you would like to donate to the Rowan Foundation.

