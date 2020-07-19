Couple who wouldn’t sign isolation order put on house arrest

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky couple who refused to sign a self-isolation order when one tested positive for the coronavirus said they were placed under house arrest.

Elizabeth Linscott of Radcliff told news outlets she couldn’t comply with a sentence of the order that required prior approval from health officials to travel outside her home.

She said there’s no exceptions for emergencies and she has an infant.

Four days after her positive result, Linscott said authorities placed ankle bracelets on her and her husband.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said his office executed court documents from a Hardin County Circuit Court judge. The health department declined to comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)