Kentucky reports highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus, drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Coronavirus, drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday announced the largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and warned that Kentuckians could face dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the virus’ spread.

“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” said Gov. Beshear. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action.”

As of 4 p.m. July 19, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 979 of which were newly reported Sunday. Thirty cases were from children five-years-old or younger.

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and social distance.”

“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 67-year-old woman from Clark County; a 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 58-year-old man from Oldham County.

“Today we’ve lost three individuals, all far too young,” said Gov. Beshear.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

