Steamy Hot Into The End Of The Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday temperatures climbed up to 94° and was also quite steamy with dew points in the mid 70′s. The sunshine and heat continues as we end the weekend as well. Sunday sunshine looks to warm us up back to the mid 90′s again and the humidity will be quite oppressive.

As we head into the week, we bump up the scattered rain chances as the temperatures continue to remain on the steamy side. 90′s look to stick around all week with more humid air on the way.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

