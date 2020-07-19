Advertisement

Stuff The Bus fundraiser at Blaze Pizza

Stuff The Bus fundraiser
Stuff The Bus fundraiser(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Blaze Pizza in Bowling Green celebrated their 4th anniversary with its annual Stuff The Bus fundraising event.

This year’s fundraiser looked a little different due to COVID-19. However, 20 percent of Saturday’s profits from sales will go directly to Stuff The Bus.

“So this year we are doing it a little bit differently, we are giving back 20 percent of our total sales for the entire day so both the dining room, takeout delivery, and curbside sales,” said Jennifer Bowles, General Manager.”

This is a tradition that they didn’t want to get left behind even with current circumstances of limited capacity in the restaurant and they’re excited to help local schools in our community.

“We just want every kid to have the same opportunity and to have the same school supplies and support as much as we can,” added Bowles.

Don’t forget Stuff The Bus will be next Saturday, July 25.

