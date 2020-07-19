Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools holds a virtual Literacy Summer Academy

Virtual Summer Literacy Academy
Virtual Summer Literacy Academy(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Nothing is more important than your child learning how to read and Warren County Public Schools wanted to make sure their Summer Literacy Academy could still happen this year for the students who needed it.

The literacy academy helps students from kindergarten to third grade who may just need an extra helping hand on their reading and writing skills.

“It is an optional program and teachers recommend students and then parents agree to have their children attend. We work on intensive foundational literacy skills. We work with reading and writing but we really focus on phonemic awareness and phonics and reading comprehension,” said Arrah Holdsworth, Warren County Public Schools.

Covid-19 made it a little more challenging this year for the program but they were able to help out around 200 students virtually.

“There were several changes this year. Normally we meet for four hours but we serve students twice and so they have three hours of very intensive reading instruction because we went virtual this year we made a change. So each teacher met in 20-minute sessions with their student four days a week for six weeks,” added Holdsworth.

This was the 6th year of the Summer Literacy Academy and although the school district doesn’t know what the future holds they still plan on having the academy next summer whether it be in-person or virtual again.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Steamy Hot Into The End Of The Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
The heat and the humidity continue.

Weather

WATCH - The Steamy Heat Continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Stuff The Bus fundraiser at Blaze Pizza

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
This year’s fundraiser looked a little different due to COVID-19. However, 20% of Saturday’s profits from sales will go directly to Stuff the Bus.

News

Community shredding event raises money for family in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you would like to donate to the family call Land Shark Shredding company at 270-793-0880 and mention you would like to donate to the Rowan foundation.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 9 deaths reported Saturday, 583 new cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
The deaths reported Saturday include a two men, ages 83 and 96, from Logan County; a 64-year-old man from Simpson County; and a 76-year-old woman from Warren County.

News

Man indicted after waste disposal in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man with illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste at an Estill County landfill.

News

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Congressman John Lewis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

News

KSP investigate Fatal Collision in Barren County

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Harrison Valk
A 2005 refrigerated box truck being operated by 51-year-old Hiu Lin of Mason, OH, was traveling eastbound and approaching stopped traffic as heavy rain fell in the area.

News

Local businesses experiencing affect of national coin shortage

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
People are not using as much cash lately, disrupting the supply chain for coins.

News

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Melinda Thompson

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her selfless act and giving back to her community, we honor Melinda as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.