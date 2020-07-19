Warren County Public Schools holds a virtual Literacy Summer Academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Nothing is more important than your child learning how to read and Warren County Public Schools wanted to make sure their Summer Literacy Academy could still happen this year for the students who needed it.

The literacy academy helps students from kindergarten to third grade who may just need an extra helping hand on their reading and writing skills.

“It is an optional program and teachers recommend students and then parents agree to have their children attend. We work on intensive foundational literacy skills. We work with reading and writing but we really focus on phonemic awareness and phonics and reading comprehension,” said Arrah Holdsworth, Warren County Public Schools.

Covid-19 made it a little more challenging this year for the program but they were able to help out around 200 students virtually.

“There were several changes this year. Normally we meet for four hours but we serve students twice and so they have three hours of very intensive reading instruction because we went virtual this year we made a change. So each teacher met in 20-minute sessions with their student four days a week for six weeks,” added Holdsworth.

This was the 6th year of the Summer Literacy Academy and although the school district doesn’t know what the future holds they still plan on having the academy next summer whether it be in-person or virtual again.

