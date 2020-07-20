Advertisement

Chaney’s Dairy Barn celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Chaney's Dairy Barn
Chaney's Dairy Barn(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday is celebrating a favorite frozen summertime treat, it is National Ice Cream Day and one local dairy farm in Bowling Green makes its very own ice cream.

Did you know today is National Ice Cream Day?? I headed over to Chaney’s Dairy Barn where they use their own milk to make ice cream. Check out that story tonight on 13 News. 🍦🍦

Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Sunday, July 19, 2020

From the cows at the barn to the specialized robot milking the cows, to the milk being processed, Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green goes through several steps before their ice cream will hit the freezer.

“You’ve got to realize we started making ice cream here in 2003 and this year is so special because this year we are now making our own ice cream out of the milk from our cows right down at the farm. We’ve wanted to do that since we started and now this is the first year we have been able to do it,” said Carl Chaney, Owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn offers a variety of flavors of ice cream from the classics like chocolate and vanilla to some more unique flavors like Blue Moon or Cookie Monster but the real question is does Mr. Chaney have a favorite flavor?

“I’ve got to tell you Cow Tracks, Wow Now Brownie Cow, Pralines and Cream-- I’ve got a list so I love all kinds of ice cream,” added Chaney.

The dairy barn is open to customers to sit and enjoy ice cream but the inside seating is at a limited capacity and there is extra seating outdoors.

“So people can come and feel safe as they enjoy one of the greatest things on earth which is ice cream,” added Chaney.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn is also allowing self-guided tours, and they are having movie nights every Friday and Saturday.

Ice Cream & a Moovie will start July 10-11. Our schedule will be a little different this year as we are starting later...

Posted by Chaney's Dairy Barn on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
More heat on the way but scattered storms make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Riding A Heat Wave

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Local Church Finds a New Way to Worship While Social Distancing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The church held an outdoor tailgating service Sunday morning where members were able to gather from a safe distance, while still eating and worshiping together.

News

Beloved Local Clown Asking for Help to Find Sign

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Anyone with information about the sign can contact Nick Wilkins through Facebook or at his business number 270-843-4174.

Latest News

News

Kentucky reports highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gov. Beshear said there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 979 of which were newly reported Sunday.

News

Kanye West to hold campaign rally in South Carolina Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The rally will be held at 5 p.m. EST at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. It is for registered guests only.

News

Couple who wouldn’t sign isolation order put on house arrest

Updated: 14 hours ago
Four days after her positive result, Linscott said authorities placed ankle bracelets on her and her husband.

News

Former teacher sentenced to 10 years in bathroom recordings

Updated: 14 hours ago
A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school.

Weather

Steamy Hot Into The End Of The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The heat and the humidity continue.

Weather

WATCH - The Steamy Heat Continues

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.