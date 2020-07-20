Chaney’s Dairy Barn celebrates National Ice Cream Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday is celebrating a favorite frozen summertime treat, it is National Ice Cream Day and one local dairy farm in Bowling Green makes its very own ice cream.

From the cows at the barn to the specialized robot milking the cows, to the milk being processed, Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green goes through several steps before their ice cream will hit the freezer.

“You’ve got to realize we started making ice cream here in 2003 and this year is so special because this year we are now making our own ice cream out of the milk from our cows right down at the farm. We’ve wanted to do that since we started and now this is the first year we have been able to do it,” said Carl Chaney, Owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn offers a variety of flavors of ice cream from the classics like chocolate and vanilla to some more unique flavors like Blue Moon or Cookie Monster but the real question is does Mr. Chaney have a favorite flavor?

“I’ve got to tell you Cow Tracks, Wow Now Brownie Cow, Pralines and Cream-- I’ve got a list so I love all kinds of ice cream,” added Chaney.

The dairy barn is open to customers to sit and enjoy ice cream but the inside seating is at a limited capacity and there is extra seating outdoors.

“So people can come and feel safe as they enjoy one of the greatest things on earth which is ice cream,” added Chaney.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn is also allowing self-guided tours, and they are having movie nights every Friday and Saturday.

