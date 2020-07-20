Drug arrest made at Days Inn in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, the Glasgow Police were called to the Days Inn in reference to a complaint of a person that was not supposed to be there.

Police found Kelly Houchens with a small container inside his pocket that contained Methamphetamine.

A search of the room turned up some glass pipes.

Kelly Houchens of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

