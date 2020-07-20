Glasgow woman found in closet of her home is arrested on drug charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Woman is arrested Saturday after the Glasgow Police Department finds drugs and drug paraphernalia during a search of a home on Newman Street.

During the search officers found Courtney Flickner hiding in a closet.

The search also turned up Methamphetamine, pills, and a glass pipe that belonged to Flickner.

Courtney D. Flickner of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.