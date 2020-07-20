Advertisement

Glasgow woman found in closet of her home is arrested on drug charges

Courtney D. Flickner, 20, of Glasgow
Courtney D. Flickner, 20, of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Woman is arrested Saturday after the Glasgow Police Department finds drugs and drug paraphernalia during a search of a home on Newman Street.

During the search officers found Courtney Flickner hiding in a closet.

The search also turned up Methamphetamine, pills, and a glass pipe that belonged to Flickner.

Courtney D. Flickner of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

