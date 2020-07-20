Gov. Beshear announces new guidelines for travel and group gatherings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 one day after the highest single day total of 979 cases was reported.

Beshear said more people are testing positive and Kentucky is in an escalation of cases, but that “we know how to beat it.”

Dr. Steven Stack said all indications are that Kentucky is in an exponential accelerating climb in regards to COVID-19 infections. He said Sunday was a rude wake-up call and that if there wasn’t an intervention, Kentucky would see the issues other states have had. Dr. Stack said a mask would be very important to get everyone through to a vaccine.

Beshear announced 258 new cases for Monday, but said he expected the number to be much higher later in the week. There were eight children under the age of five among those cases. He said there was one death to report.

The governor announced a travel advisory Monday. Beshear asked anyone who travels to a state with a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent for COVID-19 testing. The states listed currently were Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas Mississippi.

Beshear also announced a reduction in social gatherings from 50 people to 10. The governor said it doesn’t affect businesses, venues or outdoor weddings as those are regulated other ways.

Beshear said the increase in cases had to be stopped in the next 10-20 days or or more significant action would have to taken.

Watch the briefing below.

