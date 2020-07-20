Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces new guidelines for travel and group gatherings

Gov. Beshear provides a daily update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear provides a daily update on COVID-19 cases.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 one day after the highest single day total of 979 cases was reported.

Beshear said more people are testing positive and Kentucky is in an escalation of cases, but that “we know how to beat it.”

Dr. Steven Stack said all indications are that Kentucky is in an exponential accelerating climb in regards to COVID-19 infections. He said Sunday was a rude wake-up call and that if there wasn’t an intervention, Kentucky would see the issues other states have had. Dr. Stack said a mask would be very important to get everyone through to a vaccine.

Beshear announced 258 new cases for Monday, but said he expected the number to be much higher later in the week. There were eight children under the age of five among those cases. He said there was one death to report.

The governor announced a travel advisory Monday. Beshear asked anyone who travels to a state with a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent for COVID-19 testing. The states listed currently were Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas Mississippi.

Beshear also announced a reduction in social gatherings from 50 people to 10. The governor said it doesn’t affect businesses, venues or outdoor weddings as those are regulated other ways.

Beshear said the increase in cases had to be stopped in the next 10-20 days or or more significant action would have to taken.

Watch the briefing below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Monday, July 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 in Ohio County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Monday, July 20, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.