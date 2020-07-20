GRDHD reports 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 in Ohio County
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, July 20, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 12 in Daviess County, 9 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 4 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 3 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,286. Twenty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,286 confirmed cases in the district, 126 (10%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,006 (78%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 20, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|569
|463
|11
|52
|7
|Hancock
|33
|22
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson
|237
|195
|1
|32
|4
|McLean
|37
|28
|0
|4
|1
|Ohio
|309
|222
|11
|24
|1
|Union
|36
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|65
|49
|1
|9
|0
|Total
|1,286
|1,006
|26
|126
|13