GRDHD reports 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 in Ohio County

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, July 20, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 12 in Daviess County, 9 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 4 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 3 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,286. Twenty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,286 confirmed cases in the district, 126 (10%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,006 (78%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 20, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess56946311527
Hancock3322230
Henderson2371951324
McLean3728041
Ohio30922211241
Union3627020
Webster6549190
Total1,2861,0062612613

