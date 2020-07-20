Advertisement

Guthrie announces Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie
Congressman Brett Guthrie(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is awarding a $7,268.53 grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.  

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies. The CARES Act, which Guthrie voted for in March, provided additional funding for the AFG program to help protect first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our first responders are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, and we need to make sure they are protected,” said Guthrie. “I am proud to announce this grant for the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, which will allow them to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for firefighters. Our brave firefighters are essential, and this grant will help them continue to do their important work while reducing the risk of infection.”

Latest News

News

Life's Better Together Foundation "Luck Double Down Auction"

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

KY Secretary of State: poll workers needed

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Kentucky elections typically have about 3,700 voting locations and 15,000 poll workers.

News

Glasgow woman found in closet of her home is arrested on drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow woman found in closet of home is arrested on drug charges

News

Drug arrest made at Days Inn in Glasgow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Drug arrest at Glasgow Hotel. One person arrested

Latest News

Weather

Humidity to bring storms, make it feel like 100 in spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storms in the forecast this week.

News

Munfordville man arrested for outstanding warrants and other charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
A Munfordville male has been arrested on multiple charges including outstanding warrants.

News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

WATCH - Scattered storms develop with more humidity!

Updated: 5 hours ago
A frontal boundary to the north will help fire off storms late this morning into the afternoon.

Weather

Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
More heat on the way but scattered storms make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Riding A Heat Wave

Updated: 14 hours ago
The latest news and weather.