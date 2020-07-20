Guthrie announces Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is awarding a $7,268.53 grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies. The CARES Act, which Guthrie voted for in March, provided additional funding for the AFG program to help protect first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our first responders are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, and we need to make sure they are protected,” said Guthrie. “I am proud to announce this grant for the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, which will allow them to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for firefighters. Our brave firefighters are essential, and this grant will help them continue to do their important work while reducing the risk of infection.”