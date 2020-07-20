Homeless Shelters Still Operating During Pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local homeless shelters are still striving to provide shelter and supplies for the homeless population in Bowling Green.

Room In the Inn is currently operating through a day program where people can receive food and shelter, among other resources. These are all things the program coordinator Sharli Rogers says the organization wants to provide so the homeless can feel comfortable and dignified, especially now when the shelter is seeing an uptick in people.

“It’s been rough. We’ve had several folks coming in that this is their first time homeless, and I would guess that some of it has to do directly with covid,” Rogers says.

She adds Room In the Inn still plans on offering its winter program so the homeless can stay out of the cold.

The Salvation Army in Bowling Green is another shelter that is working hard to ensure they can continue to operate. According to Corp Officer Captian Michael Cox, the location has not had any cases of Covid-19 to date, and they are following the CDC recommended guidelines within the building.

“We do require each and every person to wear a mask because you never know how you’re going to cross by each other, whether you go to the restroom, down the hallways, in the dining rooms,” Cox says.

The Corp Officer also added they plan to continue with limited capacity and enforce CDC guidelines for the foreseeable future.

The Salvation Army can be contacted at 270-843-3485 and Room In the Inn at 270-599-6401.

