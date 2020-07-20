Advertisement

Humidity to bring storms, make it feel like 100 in spots

Dew point values in the mid 70s will make sweltering conditions continue
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are starting the week on a wet note -- not just from the storms, but also because of how humid it will be!

A stalled frontal boundary is just to the north of the WBKO viewing area along the Ohio River, and it is allowing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to stick around. Today’s high temps will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, however because of the humid conditions, it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s at times!

The front will also allow enough energy in the atmosphere to spark off showers and thunderstorms; some of the storms that develop could also be on the strong to severe side! Threats of any strong or severe storms include heavy rainfall, strong winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. In addition, with just how humid the atmosphere is, any storm that does develop could easily dump over an inch of rainfall in a short time, which could create localized flash flooding. As storms develop, have an action plan in the event of a flash flood including moving to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area or a creek or river valley.

More storms are in the forecast for the week along with more heat and humidity. It will be like Groundhog Day in July -- except the groundhog wants to be in the shadow rather than just see it!

The WBKO viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (Category 1/4) of seeing excessive rainfall, which may result in flash flooding.
The WBKO viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (Category 1/4) of seeing excessive rainfall, which may result in flash flooding.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 74. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1926, 1901)

Record Low Today: 52 (1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Pollen: Low (3.6 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 76

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.18″ (-0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+5.04″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

