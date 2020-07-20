Advertisement

Knox County man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Benny Hammons was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and wanton endangerment.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department originally got a call about a 12-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle when Hammons drove up to her.

Officials say he asked the 12-year-old to drive his car.

Hammons is accused of sexually assaulting her in the car.

The 12-year-old was driving the suspect’s car on Whitesburg Hollow Road when she saw a police officer and started to drive toward him.

That’s when officials say Hammons grabbed the wheel and drove the car off the road and into a ditch.

Hammons was booked in the Knox County Detention Center.

