Advertisement

KY Secretary of State: poll workers needed

(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says there is a shortage of poll workers, and he wants to change that before the November election.

Adams’ office said in a news release that each voting location by law must have four poll workers, evenly split between registered Democrats and Republicans. The release said June’s primary election offered fewer voting locations because fewer Kentuckians volunteered to work the polls.

Kentucky elections typically have about 3,700 voting locations and 15,000 poll workers.

To volunteer, Adams said voters may contact local Democratic or Republican committees, or their county clerk.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Life's Better Together Foundation "Luck Double Down Auction"

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Guthrie announces Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department grant

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

News

Glasgow woman found in closet of her home is arrested on drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow woman found in closet of home is arrested on drug charges

News

Drug arrest made at Days Inn in Glasgow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Drug arrest at Glasgow Hotel. One person arrested

Latest News

Weather

Humidity to bring storms, make it feel like 100 in spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storms in the forecast this week.

News

Munfordville man arrested for outstanding warrants and other charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
A Munfordville male has been arrested on multiple charges including outstanding warrants.

News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

WATCH - Scattered storms develop with more humidity!

Updated: 5 hours ago
A frontal boundary to the north will help fire off storms late this morning into the afternoon.

Weather

Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
More heat on the way but scattered storms make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Riding A Heat Wave

Updated: 14 hours ago
The latest news and weather.