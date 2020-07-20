KY Secretary of State: poll workers needed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says there is a shortage of poll workers, and he wants to change that before the November election.

Adams’ office said in a news release that each voting location by law must have four poll workers, evenly split between registered Democrats and Republicans. The release said June’s primary election offered fewer voting locations because fewer Kentuckians volunteered to work the polls.

Kentucky elections typically have about 3,700 voting locations and 15,000 poll workers.

To volunteer, Adams said voters may contact local Democratic or Republican committees, or their county clerk.

