Local business owners react to spike in COVID-19 cases

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new COVID-19 cases. That is the highest one-day increase Kentucky has seen since the pandemic started.

Some small businesses are worried about a second lockdown, while others are staying busy taking extra precautions to keep their customers and employees safe.

“It does worry us, we do a lot of cleaning steps anyway, so we just kind of integrated that into our daily routine,” Marie Meszaros, the co-owner of Mary Jane’s Chocolates.

Meszaros said their customers enjoy the experience of looking around in the store, so if they had to close again it could hurt business.

“It is kind of nostalgic to come into this store, and a lot of people want to come in. They won’t buy things until we’re open,” Meszaros explained.

Just down the street, Barbara Stewart Interiors has their doors open as well. Both stores provide masks and hand sanitizer as you walk in.

“We have masks available for customers that walk in that don’t have one with them. We’re asking that they put one on.” Tim Minor said. Minor is a staff designer at the store.

Although concerned for the safety of others, he is remaining optimistic about the store staying open, as customers continue to buy things from the shop.

“Foot traffic is a bit slower than it was before the pandemic started, but we do have foot traffic and our sales are bouncing back,” Minor explained.

Most stores are limiting the number of people in their building at one time. Masks are still required in public places until August 8th.

