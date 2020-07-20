Local Church Finds a New Way to Worship While Social Distancing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a time when it is difficult to gather and socialize, CenterPointe church found a way to make it happen.

The church held an outdoor tailgating service Sunday morning where members were able to gather from a safe distance, while still eating and worshiping together.

”We thought, you know what, for one Sunday, let’s come to our back parking lot, set up a bunch of tents to where people can get some shade and let’s have an outdoor service, give the kids something to do. And, you know, outside it’s a little bit easier to spread out six feet even though our building has been great. We’ve been able to do the six-foot distance thing. We just wanted to change it up. Do some tailgating,” says church pastor Jacob Holmes.

This unique idea came from one of the youth members as a way to socialize in a safer way. CenterPointe’s pastor adds the service was all about bringing what they were missing out on to the church.

Starting this Sunday the church will only have 10:30 AM services for the next few weeks, members can attend church in person or watch it online.

