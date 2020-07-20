Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hanging on to the heat with no real relief in sight. Sunday highs climbed into the lower 90′s as the heat index approached near 100°. We head into the new week with more heat and humidity but scattered storms return to the afternoon forecast.

Monday we will see some afternoon storms as well as on Tuesday. Heading into the midweek we may see more widespread storms which will help drop the temperature a bit but it will rebound as next weekend highs return to the lower 90′s. This heat wave looks to hang around till the end of the month.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.