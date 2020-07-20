Munfordville man arrested for outstanding warrants and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Munfordville male has been arrested on multiple charges including outstanding warrants.

A deputy from Hart County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hardy Valley Road in Munfordville on July 15th.

Richard Perry II, 38 of Mundfordville was arrested.

He was served several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Perry was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The outstanding warrants were for receiving stolen property under $10,000, fleeing and evading police, and probation violation: a felony offense.

Perry is lodged in the Hart County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.