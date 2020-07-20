Advertisement

Single vehicle collision results in one fatality

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Springfield man died Saturday after being ejected from a pickup truck during an rollover accident.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 received a call just after 8 p.m. of a single vehicle collision on KY 55 near Airport Lane. KSP said 22-year-old Samuel Clarkson, of Springfield, was driving a northbound 2006 Chevy pickup when he lost control, dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock wall. KSP said Clarkson then reentered the roadway and flipped two times coming to final rest in the southbound lane.

According to the report, Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.

