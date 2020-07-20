Steve Albert named baseball coach for Warren Central

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central High School has named Steve Albert as the new leader of the baseball program. Albert has coached baseball at the college, high school, and travel ball levels.

Before coming to Warren Central, Albert was the softball head coach for Greenwood High School from 2015-2017. Prior to his time at Greenwood, Albert served as an assistant baseball coach at McMinnville High School in Tennessee.

Albert spent nearly 10 years as a college assistant coach and recruiting coordinator which included time at Oklahoma Wesleyan and the University of Kentucky. He served as a graduate assistant for the Wildcats from 2002-2004.

Albert replaces Jay Shockley who resigned on June 30.

