Advertisement

Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality

A Black Lives Matter mural by Adia Jamille is seen in Tucson, Ariz., in June. A strike addressing racial inequality is planned at sites nationwide Monday.
A Black Lives Matter mural by Adia Jamille is seen in Tucson, Ariz., in June. A strike addressing racial inequality is planned at sites nationwide Monday.(Source: KOLD/Gray News)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of a national strike say tens of thousands of workers are set to walk off the job Monday in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the "Strike for Black Lives," labor unions, along with social and racial justice organizations from New York City to Los Angeles, will participate in a range of planned actions. In places where work stoppages are not possible for a full day, participants will either picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organizers said.

We are ... building a country where Black lives matter in every aspect of society — including in the workplace,” said Ash-Lee Henderson, an organizer with the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of over 150 organizations that make up the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The Strike for Black Lives is a moment of reckoning for corporations that have long ignored the concerns of their Black workforce and denied them better working conditions, living wages and health care," said Henderson, who is also co-executive director of the Tennessee-based Highlander Research and Education Center.

Among the strikers will be essential workers: nursing home employees, janitors and delivery men and women. Fast food, ride-share and airport workers are also expected to take part.

The strike continues an ongoing global reckoning on race and police brutality set off by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. At noon in each U.S. time zone on Monday, workers are expected to take a knee for about eight minutes — the amount of time prosecutors say a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck.

Strikers are demanding sweeping action by corporations and government to confront systemic racism and economic inequality that limits mobility and career advancement for many Black and Hispanic workers, who make up a disproportionate number of those earning less than a living wage.

Specifically, they are calling on corporate leaders and elected government officials to use executive and legislative power to guarantee people of all races can thrive. That demand includes raising wages and allowing workers to unionize to negotiate better health care, sick leave and child care support.

When the strike was announced on July 8, partnering unions included the Service Employees International Union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the American Federation of Teachers, United Farm Workers and the Fight for $15 and a Union. Several more worker collectives have since joined, along with social and racial justice groups.

In Manhattan, essential workers will gather outside of the Trump International Hotel to demand the Senate and President Donald Trump pass and sign the HEROES Act. The House-passed legislation provides protective equipment, essential pay and extended unemployment benefits to workers who have not had the option of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is expected to rally with workers.

Strikers in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed on May 25, will include nursing home and airport workers demanding a $15-per-hour minimum wage, organizers said. In Missouri, participants will rally at McDonald's locations in St. Louis and Ferguson, a landmark in the protest movement sparked by the death of Michael Brown, a Black teenager who was killed by police in 2014. The Ferguson strikers will also march to a memorial site located on the spot where Brown was shot and killed.

Organizers said many strikers are taking particular aim at corporations such as Walmart and McDonald's, which they say should be held accountable for widespread mistreatment and exploitation of hourly workers of color. In the wake of Floyd protests, McDonald's expressed its support for Black victims of police violence and vigilante attacks.

On Friday, a group of McDonald's workers filed a federal lawsuit against the corporation in Florida, alleging that managers at a corporate-run store in Lakeland subjected them to a "racially hostile work environment" and mistreated Black customers. The workers alleged that after they reported their concerns to corporate leaders, their managers retaliated by slashing their hours and changing their work responsibilities.

"McDonald's, if you really believe Black lives matter, it's time to stop with the lip service and start with real action: treat your Black employees like our lives matter," said Faith Booker, a Black plaintiff in the lawsuit who also plans to join strikers on Monday.

In a statement, McDonald's said it was taking the claims in the lawsuit "seriously."

"We stand with Black communities across the globe in our commitment to address unacceptable racial injustices and are disappointed that these allegations do not reflect the high standards we hold ourselves accountable to every day across all areas of our business," the statement said.

___

Morrison is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reports: Suspect in shooting death of federal judge’s son dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

News

Life's Better Together Foundation "Luck Double Down Auction"

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Guthrie announces Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department grant

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

News

KY Secretary of State: poll workers needed

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Kentucky elections typically have about 3,700 voting locations and 15,000 poll workers.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.

National

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.