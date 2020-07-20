WATCH - More Storms, More Steam!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a pattern very typical for late July in South-Central KY: Plenty of heat, plenty of humidity, and an almost daily chance for showers and storms. We saw an uptick in storm coverage Monday afternoon thanks to a frontal boundary dropping south closer to our region. The unsettled weather continues into mid-week.

Storm chances climb Wednesday into Thursday as a system slowly pushes through. A few storms could be strong with locally high winds, hail, and dangerous lightning. The risk for thunderstorms decreases in time for the weekend, but the heat does not! Highs remain in the low 90s through at least next Monday with muggy overnight readings.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scat’d PM T/Storms High 92, Low 72, winds SW-6

WEDNESDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms Possible. High 90, Low 72, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Numerous Showers and T/Storms High 90, Low 72, winds SW-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 94

Monday’s Low: 77

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High Monday: 103 (1926)

Record Low Monday: 52 (1947)

Monday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.18″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+4.92″)

Tuesday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

