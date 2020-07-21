Advertisement

BG City Commission takes final vote on flag ordinance

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On June 19th, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson ordered the removal of American flags from city buildings.

He released the follow statement after his decision to remove the flags:

“Regarding recent information received about outside groups coming through our area today, it seemed prudent to protect our American flags by placing them in safekeeping for a brief period of time. Our citizens are rightly concerned about our nation’s symbol. They will be returned tomorrow.”

The mayor has since refused to go into detail about what group was considered a threat, or where the information came from. This has sparked controversy among the community and the city commission.

“I ask him 10, 11, 12 questions about that specific threat, he’s chosen not to really answer those yet. If this is indeed protected information, then why is only one member of the commission allowed to see it, when we all have the same legislative authority,” Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash explained. Nash initially filed the flag ordinance.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the commission unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that states the mayor has to get unanimous approval from the city commission before lowering or removing American flags on government buildings.

“I’m glad that we had the vote and i’m glad we can get that behind us,” Commissioner Sue Parrigin said.

The mayor continues to say the information he received is not authorized to be released to anyone else. Parrigin said she trusts the mayor’s judgment, and believes he would only remove the flags if there was a serious threat.

“He’s been our mayor for 8 plus years. I’ve worked with him for almost six. I have the utmost respect for his patriotism and especially his love for this community,” Parrigin said.

While several questions are left unanswered, now if the mayor wants to remove flags, he will have to get a unanimous vote from the commission before doing so.

