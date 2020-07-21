Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Fox News stars Hannity, Carlson, others named in sexual harassment lawsuit

In this combination photo, Ed Henry, from left, speaks on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York, Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversary celebration of NBC's Meet the Press on Nov. 17, 2007, in Washington and Sean Hannity interviews Roseanne Barr during a taping of his show on July 26, 2018, in New York.
In this combination photo, Ed Henry, from left, speaks on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York, Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversary celebration of NBC's Meet the Press on Nov. 17, 2007, in Washington and Sean Hannity interviews Roseanne Barr during a taping of his show on July 26, 2018, in New York.(Source: AP Photo)
By David Bauder
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News Channel stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz were accused of sexual harassment by a frequent on-air guest in a lawsuit filed Monday that the network called frivolous and untrue.

In the same case, a former Fox employee said she was harassed and raped by news anchor Ed Henry, who was fired July 1 shortly after the network became aware of the accusations.

Henry's lawyer, Catherine Foti, said Monday that her client's accuser, Jennifer Eckhart, initiated and encouraged a sexual relationship.

Hannity and Carlson represent two-thirds of Fox's lucrative prime-time lineup, while Kurtz hosts the weekend "Media Buzz" show. None of the men have been mentioned before in any misconduct allegations at Fox until the charges were made by Cathy Areu.

The lawsuit filed in New York describes Areu's discomfort with a March 2018 incident on the set of Hannity's show where the host allegedly put $100 on a desk and challenged the men on his staff to take her out on a date.

She said she was a guest on Carlson's show in December 2018 and that after it was over, he told her he was staying in a hotel room in New York that night without his wife and children. In 2019, she said Kurtz invited her to his hotel room to discuss her hope of getting a full-time job at Fox. When she instead invited him to dinner with her and a friend, he declined, she said.

In the cases of Carlson and Kurtz, Areu believed the men were making sexual advances, the lawsuit said. Areu said she was also propositioned by Gianno Caldwell, a Fox contributor.

Based on an outside law firm's investigation, Fox said it found all of Areu's claims "false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit." Fox said it would defend itself vigorously.

Areu also said she got several lewd messages from Henry. But it was the accusations made by Eckhart, a former employee, that led to the anchor's dismissal. Her allegations weren't made public when Henry was fired.

Eckhart, who was 24 at the time, said the 49-year-old Henry restrained her with metal handcuffs, took nude pictures of her and raped her in a hotel room. She said that he had asked Eckhart to be his "sex slave" and "little whore" and punished her when she did not comply with his demands.

Foti said Henry had received graphic photos and suggestive messages from Eckhart.

"The Me Too movement has helped to bring to light a number of injustices in our society, and everyone that has suffered deserves to be heard," Foti said. "This is not one of those cases."

Eckhart's lawyer, Michael Willemin, accused Foti of trying to "slut-shame" Eckhart and suggest "that she was asking to be violently raped. Nothing could be further from the truth."

The lawsuit said that Fox knew that Henry — who took a four-month leave of absence in 2016 following published reports of his affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress — had engaged in sexual misconduct as far back as 2017. Fox said there were no sexual harassment claims against Henry until they learned about Eckhart's allegations last month.

Fox said Eckhart's case is with Henry, since the network moved swiftly to fire him.

Being targeted again by Douglas Wigdor's law firm, well known for its pursuit of sexual misconduct cases, is an uncomfortable rerun for Fox. The network said it moved aggressively to change its ways after former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes and star Bill O'Reilly lost their job because of accusations by women.

"Fox News would have the public believe that it is a different place from the Fox News that was run by ... Ailes," the lawsuit said. "Unfortunately, it is actually worse."

Fox says it takes all claims of harassment and misconduct seriously.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Report: UK officials ‘avoided’ looking into Russian meddling

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA
A long-awaited report published Tuesday on Russian influence in British politics criticized the British government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, with its authors saying it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect that democratic process.

Good News

Good News

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Good News

National Politics

US sanctions Chinese companies over Muslim abuse complaints

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JOE McDONALD
China said Tuesday it would take unspecified “necessary measures” after the U.S. government imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

National

Detroit officer accused of shooting journalists with rubber pellets at protest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Prosecutors say the photojournalists were wearing press credentials, identified themselves as media and raised their hands as they asked to cross the street when a police officer shot them with rubber pellets.

Coronavirus

US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
U.S. lawmakers remained far apart Tuesday on a deal to provide more financial relief for Americans as European leaders thrashed out a plan for their pandemic-ravaged economies.

Latest News

National

White House, Trump to resume COVID-19 briefings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president still faces tough questions about his handling of the pandemic, like why the White House is seeking to block new funding for virus testing, and his lukewarm support for wearing masks.

National

Struggling single mother donates lottery winnings to Mo. officer shot in line of duty

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Missouri woman donated her $100 lottery winnings to an injured officer, so police paid it forward and raised money for her.

National

Police pay kindness forward after Mo. woman donates lottery winnings to injured officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A struggling single mother from Missouri donated her $100 lottery winnings to an officer shot in the line of duty, so police paid it forward and raised money for her.

Weather

Steamy air to bring isolated showers and storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storm chances this week!

National

FBI identifies 'anti-feminist' lawyer accused in fatal shooting of federal judge's son

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The suspect, identifed as Roy Den Hollander, was found dead the day after the shooting at the judge's New Jersey home. Investigators are looking into whether he committed suicide.