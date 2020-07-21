Hopkins County woman accused of shooting ex-husband

HANSON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkins County woman was charged Monday after Kentucky State Police said she shot her ex-husband.

Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Antioch Church Road in the Hanson community just after 7:30 p.m.

KSP Detectives said they discovered 36-year-old Ashley Holt had shot her ex-husband with a handgun. He was treated at Baptist Health Madisonville, and is in stable condition.

Ashley Holt was arrested and charged with Assault, 1st Degree- Domestic Violence.

