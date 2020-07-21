Advertisement

Local Reax: President Trump Embraces Masks, Saying Wearing One is ‘Patriotic’

(KTUU)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The debate over wearing masks has turned the conversation into controversy. President Trump tweeting on Monday, “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

13 News decided to get reactions from locals in downtown Bowling Green.

“I think mask-wearing is sort of like a civic duty in a way, like voting or not littering. Basically whatever you can do to protect yourself and your community is probably the best. I know that people are in disagreement about whether it works to actually protect against COVID, but I think better safe than sorry,” said WKU Graduate Student, Sarah Olive.

“I don’t know if it’s like, infringing on anyone’s rights by not wearing it -- I think you’re protecting your neighbor. You’re protecting people around you. If you really care about this nation I think what we should be doing is making sure that the numbers don’t keep going up,” said WKU Graduate Student, Chandler.

“It protects you from me, it doesn’t really protect me from the virus as much. But if someone actually has the virus they are not going to shed secretions. They are going to shed them into the mask. From a scientific standpoint it’s a pretty sound move, the question is from a libertarian standpoint should the government be mandating. We see what it has done to our economy though,” said M.D, Internal Medicine, Brian Humble.

“My thoughts on mask-wearing is it does help. It helps to prevent the spread of germs from individual to individual. Without human individuals passing it to one another, the virus has no host and no way to replicate. This will only be temporary. What I would like to see if using a mask to get this virus behind us, so then we can move forward and look at living life without a mask once we have the virus under control. It’s what I call delayed gratification. We may have to do something right now to take care of the situation at hand so we can put this situation behind us and move on with life,” said Vass Jackson, M.D., Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

President Trump has said he will not call for a national mandate on mask-wearing -- instead appears to socialize the idea as a recommendation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BG City Commission takes final vote on flag ordinance

Updated: moments ago
On June 19th, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson ordered the removal of American flags from city buildings.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon as cases in Kentucky surge upward.

News

Virus spreads to 38 connected to high school football team

Updated: 4 hours ago
A health official says a coronavirus outbreak at a southeastern Kentucky school has spread to 38 people.

News

WATCH - July heat in full effect this afternoon!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Temps rise into the low 90s, but factored with the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s at times!

Latest News

News

Stuff the Bus Foundation

Updated: 7 hours ago
Stuff the Bus Foundation

News

Controlling High Blood Pressure - The Medical Center Health & Wellness Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
Controlling High Blood Pressure - The Medical Center Health & Wellness Center

Crime

Hopkins County woman accused of shooting ex-husband

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Hopkins County woman was charged Monday after Kentucky State Police said she shot her ex-husband.

News

SKYCTC implements Healthy at Work plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) has established their plan for students to be healthy on campus and for employees to remain healthy at work.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

UPDATE: City of Brownsville boil water advisory lifted, actions recommended

Updated: 8 hours ago
The City of Brownsville issued a boil water advisory Thursday morning.