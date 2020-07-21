Local Reax: President Trump Embraces Masks, Saying Wearing One is ‘Patriotic’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The debate over wearing masks has turned the conversation into controversy. President Trump tweeting on Monday, “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

13 News decided to get reactions from locals in downtown Bowling Green.

“I think mask-wearing is sort of like a civic duty in a way, like voting or not littering. Basically whatever you can do to protect yourself and your community is probably the best. I know that people are in disagreement about whether it works to actually protect against COVID, but I think better safe than sorry,” said WKU Graduate Student, Sarah Olive.

“I don’t know if it’s like, infringing on anyone’s rights by not wearing it -- I think you’re protecting your neighbor. You’re protecting people around you. If you really care about this nation I think what we should be doing is making sure that the numbers don’t keep going up,” said WKU Graduate Student, Chandler.

“It protects you from me, it doesn’t really protect me from the virus as much. But if someone actually has the virus they are not going to shed secretions. They are going to shed them into the mask. From a scientific standpoint it’s a pretty sound move, the question is from a libertarian standpoint should the government be mandating. We see what it has done to our economy though,” said M.D, Internal Medicine, Brian Humble.

“My thoughts on mask-wearing is it does help. It helps to prevent the spread of germs from individual to individual. Without human individuals passing it to one another, the virus has no host and no way to replicate. This will only be temporary. What I would like to see if using a mask to get this virus behind us, so then we can move forward and look at living life without a mask once we have the virus under control. It’s what I call delayed gratification. We may have to do something right now to take care of the situation at hand so we can put this situation behind us and move on with life,” said Vass Jackson, M.D., Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

President Trump has said he will not call for a national mandate on mask-wearing -- instead appears to socialize the idea as a recommendation.

