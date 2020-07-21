Man arrested and charged with rape and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department charges a man with rape and sodomy with a victim under the age of 12.

According to the police report, a woman called police saying her young daughters were sexually abused by Tracy Ward. The report also says the girls were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and backed up the claims.

Police arrested Ward and say he denied the allegations and claimed he was innocent after offering to confess if it helped the investigation to end faster.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.