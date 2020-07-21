Senior Showcase still a go at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The state of Kentucky has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases which has lead to stricter guidelines from Governor Andy Beshear. For Bowling Green Ballpark, it will still be holding its Senior Showcase on Saturday, July 25.

“We’re monitoring the situation,” said Eric Leach, Bowling Green Hot Rods General Manager, and COO. “We really feel with our cleaning protocols and the stuff that we have in place and the tournaments that we’ve been hosting, it’s been going super smooth. So everything’s still and go for Saturday.”

On Monday, Beshear limited the number of people allowed in group gatherings from 50 to 10, but Leach said the ballpark was exempt from the rule.

“What they’re referring to is the backyard bar-b-ques or throwing a house party,” Leach said.

The ballpark will be enforcing the same rules it did when hosting baseball tournaments earlier this month. Temperature checks will be required. Anyone reading 100.2 or higher will not be allowed in. Fans will need to wear a mask to enter. Spectators and take off the mask once they arrive at their seats. The ballpark does ask for fans to wear their mask if they are in any common areas at the ballpark such as the concession stand. Assigned seating will also be implemented to ensure fans practice social distancing.

“As with any open venue, you say hey social distance and there’s those who follow the protocols and there’s those who might not want to,” Leach said. “With the assigned seating, it’s definitely going to be allowed to have that social distance and nobody will be within six feet of each other.”

The gates will open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch slated for 6:45. A fireworks show will follow after the conclusion of the game.

