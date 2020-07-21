SKYCTC implements Healthy at Work plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After extensive consultation, and in keeping with the Governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) has established their plan for students to be healthy on campus and for employees to remain healthy at work. Classes will be taught in a variety of formats, including face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction.

“We have created a plan for reopening that allows students, faculty and staff to be as safe as possible while at SKYCTC,” says SKYCTC President/CEO, Dr. Phillip Neal. “We have gone through great lengths to keep our classrooms and facilities cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, we have increased social distancing in our classrooms and labs, and we will require everyone to adhere to the safety guidelines.”

SKYCTC said the plan is multi-staged to minimize exposure by limiting traffic on campus. The stages of reopening the college can be found at https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-skyctc/stages-of-reopening.aspx. All student services will be available on campus and remotely.

The college continues to emphasize the importance of personal health and safety practices such as wearing face masks, social distancing, and washing hands and surfaces. To promote the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and visitors to the college, everyone is required to wear face masks when inside any college building. Outside of the buildings, masks may be removed as long as social distance is maintained. All employees and students are required to do daily health and temperature checks prior to coming to campus.

The SKYCTC #HealthyAtWork Welcome Back Plan can be accessed at https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-skyctc. With these plans in place, SKYCTC will offer in-person, online, and hybrid classes this fall. Classes begin on August 17.

