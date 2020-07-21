Steamy air to bring isolated showers and storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sweltering heat continues on Tuesday as a few showers and storms could fire off later today!

The muggy air mass in place will keep temperatures similar to yesterday as a stationary frontal boundary remains to our north. This will lessen the coverage of any storm development, however any storm that does develop today could be strong at times with threats of frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The heavy rainfall could even result in flash flooding in a few spots, though coverage will be isolated in nature. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies early followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Though highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index values, or what it will feel like, will be in the upper 90s to low 100s in places with the humid air factored in! Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks as often as necessary!

More storms are expected for the middle and latter half of the week before drier air moves in for the weekend. The heat won’t budge though as we will be near-to-above average for the next week!

The next 7 days for Bowling Green, Kentucky as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1901)

Record Low Today: 51 (1888)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Pollen: Low (2.4 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 74

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.18″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+4.92″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

