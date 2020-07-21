Advertisement

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON (CNN) – The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Capt. Leroy Lucio, who passed away Monday night.

Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for several weeks.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association says Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.
The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, according to the firefighters union.

The head of the union says his death is a reminder of the risks that first responders face during the pandemic.

