Virus spreads to 38 connected to high school football team

Athletic workouts, practices and training at Hazard Independent High School football have been suspended indefinitely.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A health official says a coronavirus outbreak at a southeastern Kentucky school has spread to 38 people. Kentucky River District Health Department Director Scott Lockard told the Lexington Herald-Leader the outbreak among Hazard Independent High School football players had spread by Monday to 18 football players, three coaches and 17 family members and close contacts. Lockard said all 38 have been recovering at home. He says athletic workouts, practices and training at the school have been suspended indefinitely. Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs said last week that the district would delay reopening until Aug. 24 due to the increasing cases.

