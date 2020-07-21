Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Beshear provides a daily update on COVID-19 cases.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon as cases in Kentucky surge upward.

The governor reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the state’s second highest daily total. Those numbers bring total infected to date to 24,060. Beshear said 22 of the new cases were under the age of five.

“There is no safe region in Kentucky anymore,” said Beshear.

Warren and Barren counties were among the list of counties with double digit new cases with 24 for Warren and 23 for Barren.

The governor said there were 549,208 total tests given to date, 532 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with 136 in the ICU. He said there were 6,927 recoveries.

Beshear reported three additional deaths Tuesday.

The governor discussed the travel advisory to states with positive testing rates at or above 15 percent.

“I need you cancel your plans if you’re going to a beach in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina or any of these states. It is just not safe,” said Beshear. The other states on the list were Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, Texas and Mississippi. Beshear said there were several instances of people coming back to their communities and spreading the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack said that people over 60 have accounted for 9 out of 10 deaths statistically.

