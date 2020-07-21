WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was yet another scorcher for South-Central KY! Highs soared into the mid 90s with “feels-like” readings as high as the triple digits. There’s no stopping the steam for Wednesday, either!

The risk for showers and storms goes up Wednesday into Thursday as a new frontal system draws closer. The front never clears our region, however, so the daily chance for showers and storms continues all the way into the weekend. Expect seasonal temperatures through at least the next seven days, with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows muggy in the low 70s. Afternoon heat indices could approach 100 each day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms Possible. High 90, Low 72, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Numerous Showers and T/Storms High 90, Low 72, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms, Humid High 90, Low 72, winds W-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 94

Tuesday’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1901)

Record Low: 51 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.18″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+4.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.3 for Grass)

Mold: Low

