Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(WRDW)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 202 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 173 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 22 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 7 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 additional confirmed plus 1 new probable cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 593.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating one additional confirmed case of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 65 confirmed cases and 48 of those cases have recovered.

There have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as cases continue to rise in the commonwealth.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 9 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 9 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports second highest day of COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest report on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Kentucky leaders and organizations voice support for Gov. Beshear’s face covering requirement

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced a requirement for Kentuckians to wear a face covering to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,647 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,647 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,031 of which have recovered.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Allen, Monroe and Muhlenberg report additional coronavirus cases

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Allen, Monroe and Muhlenberg counties reported additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths including Warren County man

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update Monday on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,958 of which have recovered.